2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 02279

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

D’Andra Nicole Armijo

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that D’Andra Nicole Armijo, a resident of the City of January 11, 1999, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from D’Andra Nicole Armijo to D’Andra Nicole Vigil, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 1st day of May 2017, at the hour of 1:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ D’Andra Armijo

D’Andra Nicole Armijo

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. April 14, 21, 2017