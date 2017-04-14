2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 02377

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Christine Marie Beagle

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Christine Marie Beagle, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Christine Marie Beagle to Christine Marie Garcia, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 15th day of May 2017, at the hour of 1:40 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Christine Marie Beagle

Christine Marie Beagle

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. April 14, 21, 2017