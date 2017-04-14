NO. D-202-CV-2017 02377
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 02377
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Christine Marie Beagle
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Christine Marie Beagle, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Christine Marie Beagle to Christine Marie Garcia, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 15th day of May 2017, at the hour of 1:40 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Christine Marie Beagle
Christine Marie Beagle
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. April 14, 21, 2017
