NO. D-202-CV 2017 02492
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 02492
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Toideshia Cheri Mcwilliams
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Toideshia Cheri Mcwilliams, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Toideshia Cheri Mcwilliams to Deshia Cheri Mcwilliams, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of MAY 12 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Toideshia Mcwilliams
Toideshia Mcwilliams
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. April 14, 21 2017
0 comments