2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 02492

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Toideshia Cheri Mcwilliams

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Toideshia Cheri Mcwilliams, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Toideshia Cheri Mcwilliams to Deshia Cheri Mcwilliams, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of MAY 12 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Toideshia Mcwilliams

Toideshia Mcwilliams

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. April 14, 21 2017