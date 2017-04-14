2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 02611

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Alejandro Bazan

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alejandro Bazan, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Alejandro Bazan to Alexander Bazan, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 24th day of May 2017, at the hour of 10:50 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Alejandro Bazan

Alejandro Bazan

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. April 14, 21 2017