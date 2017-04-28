2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 02736

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Laura Isinghood

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Laura Lee Isinghood, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Laura Lee Isinghood to Laura Grayce Izen, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 5th day of June 2017, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Laura Isinghood

Laura Isinghood

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. April 28, May 5, 2017