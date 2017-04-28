Notice is hereby given that NORTHEAST HEIGHTS SELF STORAGE, 4801 EUBANK BLVD NE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87111, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for silent bid auction. Northeast Heights Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place. Date: MAY 17, 2017. Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at Northeast Heights Self Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction. Payment is by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

#60035 SCARBOROUGH, Lorraine 5801 Eubank Blvd #80, Albuquerque, NM 87111 [ 932 AMBERLY DR Salt Lake City, UT 84054 ] boxes, totes, end tables, chair.

#60068 FORD, Eric 4200 Spanish Bit NE #A-11, Albuquerque, NM 87111 lamp,

3 dressers, carpet cleaner, boxes, totes, TV, stereo equipment.

#10037 SUTTON, Leonora J. 4501 Morris St NE Apt 2106 Albuquerque, NM 87111 chairs, boxes, lamp, luggage, vacuum, desk, shelving, bed.

#12026 GARCIA, Marla 2388 Del Ross LN, Santa Fe, NM 87507 dresser, luggage, vacuum, 2 – TV’s, clothes.

#27009 SUTTON, Leonora J. 4501 Morris St NE Apt 2106 Albuquerque, NM 87111 bed, bags of clothes, microwave, step stool, sleeping bags, misc HHG, TV. kids toys.

HCS Pub. April 28, May 5, 2017