NOTICE OF SALE OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY

Notice to persons appearing to be the owners of unclaimed property. The following property, which is in the possession of the Albuquerque Police Department and which is no longer needed for any other public purpose, remains unclaimed and will be sold at a public sale pursuant to Sections 29-1-13, 29-1-14 and 29-1-15 N.M.S.A. 1978 or if a public purpose is identified prior to the date of the sale, application will be made to the District Court ex parte to put the property to that public use, unless identified and claimed by the true owner(s), five (5) days prior to the date of sale:

1. 26243 – 20, 2000 TOYOTA 4DR WHITE, VIN# 4T1BF28BXYU012391, New Mexico License, 16T-332097 (TEMP TAG), Purported Owner, MARTINEZ DOMINIQUE M. AND HOLLINGSWORTH ANN M.

2. 26048 – 156, 2009 MAZDA 4DR BLUE, VIN #1YVHP82B195M25863, New Mexico License, NJA653, Purported Owner, KAREN A TAPIA, Purported Lien Holder, WESTLAKE FINANCIAL SVCS.

3. 25834 – 106, 2005 SUZUKI 4DR SILVER, VIN# KL5JJ56Z15K071875, New Mexico License, 15-D014505 (TEMP TAG), Purported Owner, HOOSTEEN KRISTEN, Purported Lien Holder, RIOS AUTO SALES LLC.

4. 26089 – 237, 2003 HYUNDAI 4DR BLUE, VIN# KMHDN45D03U496254, New Mexico License, NONE, Purported Owner, SHELLY JOHNSON, Purported Lien Holder, DS NOMINEE TTLHOLDER LLC.

5. 26155 – 25, 1994 ISUZU UT BLACK, VIN# JACDH58VXR7904707, New Mexico License, 283MXC, Purported Owner, GIESKE LAURA, Purported Lien Holder, NEW MEXICO TITLE LOANS.

6. 26166 – 266, 2002 TOYOTA PK GOLD, VIN# 5TEVL52N92Z127111, New Mexico License, HAL288, Purported Owners, QUINTANA ELEANOR R.

7. 26175 – 303, 1997 GMC UT WHITE, VIN#1GDFK16R5VJ718267, New Mexico License, MKR403, Purported Owner, JUAREZ SHERRY F.

8. 26177 – 332, 2003 FORD UT GOLD, VIN# 1FMYU60E93UA95284, New Mexico License, MJF462, Purported Owner, WELLITO AMANDA R.

9. 26182 – D/L, 2013 NISSAN 4DR WHITE, VIN# 1N4AL3AP1DC227278, New Mexico License, 065SRP, Purported Owner, LEANN M ROKOSZ, Purported Lien Holder, NEW MEXICO EDUCATORS FCU.

10. 26185 – 336, 1993 JEEP UT BLUE, VIN# 1J4GZ78Y0PC567254, New Mexico License, NO PLATE, Purported Owner, KRATTIGER KRISTIE E OR CORDOVA T.

11. 26188 – 124, 1989 HONDA 4DR SILVER, VIN#1HGED3640KA028160, New Mexico License, NWN464, Purported Owner, SAENZ JENNIFER.

12. 26220 – 317, 2001 FORD PK BLACK, VIN#1FMZU67E41UA58537, New Mexico License, 226SLC, Purported Owner, HALL JUSTIN M.

13. 26228 – 219, 2001 NISSAN 4DR WHITE, VIN#1N4DL01D81C132861, New Mexico License, 398SKL, Purported Owner, YATES TUCKER A HAVEZ MARIO OR DELGARITO LORRIE.

14. 26232 – 81, 2006 SUZUKI UT WHITE, VIN#JS3TE944064100229, New Mexico License, 118SKJ, Purported Owner, ASHLEY LAGRANGE, Purported Lien Holder, VALERIE S LAGRANGE.

15. 26233 – 27, 1996 HONDA 4DR WHITE, VIN# 1HGEJ8549TL026582, New Mexico License, NO PLATE, Purported Owner, RIVERA OSCAR R.

16. 26235 – 49, 1996 HONDA 4D BLACK, VIN#1HGCD5530TA043979, New Mexico License, NXW748, Purported Owner, CHAPPELL FRANK W.

17. 26245 – 257, 2008 MAZDA 4DR SILVER, VIN#1YVHP80C385M29438, New Mexico License, 132TLA. Purported Owner, BEGAY PETERSON P, Purported Lien Holder, CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.

18. 26253 – 137, 2003 DODGE 2DR SILVER, VIN#4B3AG42G43E120098, New Mexico License, NYT897, Purported Owner, BENALLY JOSEPH TERRY, Purported Lien Holder, JOE’S AUTO SALES LLC.

19. 26254 – 248, 2004 MITSUBISHI 4DR BLUE, VIN#4A3AB46S94E079219, New Mexico License, NMB418, Purported Owner, PENA DEBBIE S.,

PENA, ANDREW A.

26258 – 231, 2005 HYUNDAI 4DR BLUE, VIN# KMHFU45E55A391797, New Mexico License, MYA264, Purported Owner, SALAZAR GLORIA D.

20. 26261 – 214, 2003 HYUNDAI 4DR BLACK, VIN# KMHDN45DX3U707024, New Mexico License, 303RLY, Purported Owner, HOSTEEN DEAN E., Purported Lien Holder, DT ACCEPTANCE CORP.

21. 26262 – 327, 1985 CHEVY VAN WHITE, VIN# 2GCEG25H8F4106574, New Mexico License, AXF9757 (ARIZONA), Purported Owner, THOMAS LEE ROBERTS II.

22. 26266 – 12, 1994 HONDA 4DR BLACK, VIN# 1HGCD5536RA162760, New Mexico License, NZY967, Purported Owner, CAMPBELL JOE A., Purported Lien Holder, TITLE MAX OF NEW MEXICO, INC.

23. 26269 – 244, 1993 TOYOTA 4DR GRAY, VIN# 4T1SK12E2PU183871, New Mexico License, 0349MI, Purported Owner, DEANS REBEKAH, PODHAJECKI ETHAN A.

24. 25271 – 364, 1988 TOYOTA PK BLACK, VIN# JT4RN50R7J0333253, New Mexico License, 965TLK, Purported Owner, MOYA PATTY N., Purported Lien Holder, TITLMAX OF NEW MEXICO INC.

25. 26272 – 162, 2006 HONDA 2DR BLUE, VIN# 2HGFG12676H543008, New Mexico License, NCF547, Purported Owner, CAYTON ZAR.

26. 25273 – 340, 1994 CHEVY PK SILVER, VIN# 2GCEC19K7R1204268, New Mexico License, MRR905, Purported Owner, WARD-HERSEE JENNIFER L.

27. 26279 – 206, 1997 VOLVO 4DR BLUE, VIN#YV1LS5551V1366067, New Mexico License, NBS588, Purported Owner, QUINTANA WANDA.

28. 26280 – 306, 1984 FORD PK WHITE, VIN# 1FTHX25L1EKA20086, New Mexico License, 705RBZ, Purported Owner, LEO ESQUIBEL P.

29. 26283 – 249, 1997 HONDA 4DR GREEN, VIN#1HGCE6678VA005567, New Mexico License, NO PLATE, Purported Owner, SOTO LUIS C.

30. 25284 – D/L, 2004 CADILLAC UT BLUE, VIN# 1GYEE637340161123, New Mexico License 270TJX, Purported Owner, HOWARD VIRGINIA, Purported Lien Holder, NEW MEXICO TITLE LOANS.

31. 26287 – D/L, 1998 GMC PK BLUE, VIN# 1GTEK14M1WE539631, New Mexico License 777RHH, Purported Owner, ARAGON MOISES F AND TASHA.

32. 26290 – 378, 2000 DODGE UT WHITE, VIN# 1B4HS28NXYF162605, New Mexico License 17584UNM, Purported Owner, LUCRETIA L.KENNEY, Purported Lien Holder, TITLE MAX OF NEW MEXICO.

33. 26293 – M/C SHED, 1989 YAMAHA M/C BLACK, VIN# JYA2UJE05KA022497, New Mexico License NONE, Purported Owner, KYLE N.BLACKMORE.

34. 26298 – D/L, 2002 HYUNDAI 4DR BLUE, VIN# KMHDN45D42U323626, New Mexico License NO PLATE, Purported Owner, HUERTA JOSE E.

35. 26314 – 240, 2006 SATURN UT GRAY, VIN# 5GZCZ23D56S875633, New Mexico License NO PLATE, Purported Owner, SERBIN EDUARDO B.

36. 26316 – 381, 2003 FORD PK BLACK, VIN# 2FTRF17W93CA79994, New Mexico License LAP527, Purported Owner, GALLE LUCAS C, Purported Lien Holder, SPRINGLEAF FINANCIAL SERVICES.

37. 26362 – 228, 2001 HONDA 4DR GOLD, VIN#2FTRF17W93CA79994, New Mexico License 680 SYR, Purported Owner, GALLE LUCAS C., Purported Lien Holder, SPRINGLEAF FINANCIAL SERVICES.

The above-listed property will be sold at a public auction on June 24, 2017, at Manheim, 3411 Broadway Blvd. SE, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, beginning at 10:00 a.m., unless identified and claimed by the true owner(s) five (5) days prior to sale or if a public purpose is identified prior to the date of the sale, application will be made to the District Court ex parte to put the property to that public use. Any person possessing an interest in the above-described property may identify and claim such property by contacting Mr. Kyle Hibner, Assistant City Attorney, City Attorney’s Office at (505) 768-4500.

If proof of claim is not established to the holder’s satisfaction five (5) days prior to the date of sale, it will be sold and the true owner(s) will be divested of any right to the property and will be estopped from making any claim to the property.

HCS Pub. April 21, 28, 2017