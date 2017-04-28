Notice is hereby given that WEST MESA SELF STORAGE, 2559 COORS BLVD NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87120, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for silent bid auction. West Mesa Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place. Date: May 18, 2017 Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at West Mesa Self-Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction. Payment is by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

C-23 BEZY, Kenneth — 3200 Coors Blvd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 4 desk’s, dresser, computer equipment, shelving.

E-31 ROMERO, Mario — 8423 Llano Vista Ave Albuquerque, NM 87120 Boxes, computer equipment, shop vac, BBQ Grill, table, air compressor, luggage.

I-88 MARTINEZ, Ashley — 532 St James Pl SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 Tools, jacks, storage bins, kids toys, TV, mirror, rug, lamp.

J-27 BARELA, Andrea — 6512 Tauton Rd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 Sofa, bed & frame, misc household goods, desk, end table, shelving.

L-27 GIBBS, Zina — 2600 Americare Ct #10211 Albuquerque, NM 87120 Chairs, bags/clothes, boxes, vacuum, table, end tables.

N-26 HORN, Gwendolyn — 1556 Concord Way Toms River, NJ 08753 2 BBQ grills, dressers, bed, sectional, totes and boxes, power washer, dolly, lounge chair, ladders, garden tools, shelving, exercise equipment.

N-49 CHAVEZ, Veronica L. — 3904 Ladera Dr NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 Sofa, display cabinets, book case, drawer units, arcade game, fan, end tables, china cabinet.

N-52 BAUTISTA, Karl B. – 305 Prospect Ave NE Apt C. Albuquerque, NM 87120 Washer, refrigerator, bike, boxes shelving, stereo equipment, computer equipment, luggage.

O-66 MOYA, Toni—1728 Towner Ave NW Albuquerque, NM 87107 Vacuum, dolly, boxes, kids toys, stroller, chair, car seat.

P-34 BALDONADO, Gina — 6901 Glenrio Rd NW Albuquerque, NM 87121 Sectional sofa, table, BBQ grill, bed, ladder, headboard, tools, vacuum, artwork, totes/boxes, lamps, crutches, dolly.

HCS Pub. April 28, May 5, 2017