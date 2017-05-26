TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday June 5, 2017 at 8:00 AM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.

C-60 Waquie, Timothy. 11619 Summer Ave NE ABQ NM 87112. Shelves, Furn., Misc. $ 1016.93

H-208 Libby, Mark. 557 Tramway NE # 116 ABQ NM 87123. Dryer, BBQ grill, Misc. tools, Misc. Furn. $ 1014.73

I-233 Epaloose, Yolanda. 557 Tramway NE #83 ABQ NM 87123. Boxes, Chairs, Child’s Bike, Lots of Misc. $ 413.18

I-236 Epaloose, Yolanda. 557 Tramway NE #83 ABQ NM 87123. Lots of Misc. $ 413.18

I-250 Padilla, Felicia. 6200 Indian School NE #244 ABQ NM 87110. Sony Stereo Equipt/Speakers, Misc. $ 523.38

I-273 Samuels, Sherry. 225 Hanosh Ct SE #4 ABQ NM 87123. Furn., Lots of Misc.

$ 601.62

I-280 Soto, Teresa. C/o Raven Kavanaugh 827 S Mission Rd Wichita KS 67207. Misc. HHG $ 408.91

J-335 Managers Unit. Safe, Tools, Mini frig., Raleigh Bike, Misc. Furn.

N-419 Libby, Mark. 557 Tramway NE # 116 ABQ NM 87123. TV, Lg. Chest, Lots of Misc. $ 1014.73

Any of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.

H. Martinez, mgr.

HCS Pub. May 26, June 2, 2017