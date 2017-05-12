NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

State of New Mexico,

County of BERNALILLO

Date of notice 04/23/2017

Location of sale: BONES TOWING & SALVAGE

105 DALE SE

ABQ. NM 87105

Time of sale: 10:00 AM

Phone number: (505) 243-4813

On JULY 28TH, 2017 at BONES TOWING, the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:

Make: CHEVY

Year/Model: 2004 MALIBU

Title Number: __________

VIN: 1G1ND52F74M588267

License Number: N/A

Total amount of charges incurred: $ 675.99

Terms: Cash in hand on day of sale.

Date of receipt or return of notice of lien:

APRIL 12TH, 2017.

Signed Jason Lemmons

HCS Pub. May 12, 19, 2017