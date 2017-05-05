NO. 2017-0320
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
IN THE PROBATE COURT
PROBATE NO. 2017-0320
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
TEODORITA SERNA, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that SOPHIE SERNA has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within FOUR months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to Thomas P. Macken, Attorney for the Estate of TEODORITA SERNA, at Macken Law Firm LLC., 6000 Indian School Rd., N.E., Suite 100, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110 or filed with the PROBATE COURT, BERNALILLO COUNTY, One Civic Plaza NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
Dated: 5/2, 2017
MACKEN LAW FIRM, LLC
By: /s/ Thomas P. Macken
Thomas P. Macken
6000 Indian School Rd. NE, Suite 100
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
Telephone: (505) 884-2550
Attorney for Personal Representative
HCS Pub. May 5, 12, 19, 2017
Yolanda Shannon
August 27, 2017 at 6:31 am
Request is made for a copy to be furnished to all three of Teodorita Serna’s heirs, her three children, of Probate legal documents, Wills of Teodorita Serna, Inventory of Assets, Copy of all real estate deeds, legal pleadings, and written legal communications. This is necessary because Sophie Serna as Personal Representative has not informed all of Teodorita Serna’s heirs, three children, of these legal matters and has blocked communications by phone or text.