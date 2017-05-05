STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

IN THE PROBATE COURT

PROBATE NO. 2017-0320

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

TEODORITA SERNA, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that SOPHIE SERNA has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within FOUR months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to Thomas P. Macken, Attorney for the Estate of TEODORITA SERNA, at Macken Law Firm LLC., 6000 Indian School Rd., N.E., Suite 100, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110 or filed with the PROBATE COURT, BERNALILLO COUNTY, One Civic Plaza NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.

Dated: 5/2, 2017

MACKEN LAW FIRM, LLC

By: /s/ Thomas P. Macken

Thomas P. Macken

6000 Indian School Rd. NE, Suite 100

Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110

Telephone: (505) 884-2550

Attorney for Personal Representative

HCS Pub. May 5, 12, 19, 2017