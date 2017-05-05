NO. CV 2017 02691
2 JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 02691
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ma de la paz Ramos Hernandez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Rache Velasco Hernandez
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ma de la paz Ramos Hernandez, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of his/her child, from Rachel velasco Hernandez to Rachel velasco Ramos. This petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 6th day of June 2017, at the hour of 11:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ma de la paz Ramos Hernandez
Ma de la paz Ramos Hernandez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. May 5, 12, 2017
