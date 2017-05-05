2 JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 02691

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Ma de la paz Ramos Hernandez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Rache Velasco Hernandez

Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ma de la paz Ramos Hernandez, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of his/her child, from Rachel velasco Hernandez to Rachel velasco Ramos. This petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 6th day of June 2017, at the hour of 11:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Ma de la paz Ramos Hernandez

Ma de la paz Ramos Hernandez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. May 5, 12, 2017