Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 03005

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

JELESIS RALPH VIGIL

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JELESIS RALPH VIGIL, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Jelesis Ralph Vigil to Joe U Vigil, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 6 day of June 2017, at the hour of 1 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albq., New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jelesis Ralph Vigil

JELESIS RALPH VIGIL

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. May 5, 12, 2017