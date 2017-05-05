NO. CV 2017 03005
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 03005
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
JELESIS RALPH VIGIL
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JELESIS RALPH VIGIL, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Jelesis Ralph Vigil to Joe U Vigil, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 6 day of June 2017, at the hour of 1 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albq., New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jelesis Ralph Vigil
JELESIS RALPH VIGIL
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. May 5, 12, 2017
