Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernallio

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 03140

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Charlie Sanchez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Charlie Sanchez, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernallio County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Charlie Sanchez to Carlos Sanchez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of JUN 13 2017, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Carlos Sanchez

Carlos Sanchez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. May 5, 12, 2017