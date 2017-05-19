NO. CV 2017 03452
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 03452
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Marilla Miguelita Paz
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marilla Miguelita Paz, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Marilla Miguelita Paz to Maria Mickey Paz, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 14th day of June 2017, at the hour of 10:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Marilla Miguelita Paz
Marilla Miguelita Paz
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. May 19, 26, 2017
0 comments