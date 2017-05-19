Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 03492

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Blanca Najera

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Jael Javier Cabrera Najera

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Blanca Najera, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of his/her child, from Jael Javier Cabrera Najera to Jael Javier Ortega Najera. This petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 29th day of June 2017, at the hour of 11:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Blanca Najera

Blanca Najera

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. May 19, 26, 2017