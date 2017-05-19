NO. CV 2017 03492
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 03492
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Blanca Najera
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Jael Javier Cabrera Najera
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Blanca Najera, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of his/her child, from Jael Javier Cabrera Najera to Jael Javier Ortega Najera. This petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 29th day of June 2017, at the hour of 11:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Blanca Najera
Blanca Najera
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. May 19, 26, 2017
