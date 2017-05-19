SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 03513

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

MARIA DEL CARMEN ENRRIQUEZ FONSECA

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that MARIA DEL CARMEN ENRRIQUEZ FONSECA, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the SECOND District Court, BERNALILLO County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from MARIA DEL CARMEN ENRRIQUEZ FONSECA to CARMEN ENRIQUEZ, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 26 day of June 2017, at the hour of 1 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Maria Del Carmen Enrriquez Fonseca

MARIA DEL CARMEN ENRRIQUEZ FONSECA

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. May 19, 26, 2017