NO. CV 2017 03513
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 03513
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
MARIA DEL CARMEN ENRRIQUEZ FONSECA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that MARIA DEL CARMEN ENRRIQUEZ FONSECA, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the SECOND District Court, BERNALILLO County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from MARIA DEL CARMEN ENRRIQUEZ FONSECA to CARMEN ENRIQUEZ, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 26 day of June 2017, at the hour of 1 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Del Carmen Enrriquez Fonseca
MARIA DEL CARMEN ENRRIQUEZ FONSECA
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. May 19, 26, 2017
0 comments