Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 03686

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Harculiano Jaramillo

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Harculiano Jaramillo, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Harculiano Jaramillo to Archie Jaramillo, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G. NASH, District Judge, on the 27 day of JUNE 2017, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (7th Floor)

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Archie Jaramillo

Archie Jaramillo

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. May 26, June 2, 2017