NO. CV 2017 03692
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 03692
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Filadelphio Lucero
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Filadelphio Lucero, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Filadelphio Lucero to John Estevan Lucero, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 29th day of June 2017, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Filadelphio Lucero
Filadelphio Lucero
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. May 26, June 2, 2017
