Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 03692

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Filadelphio Lucero

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Filadelphio Lucero, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Filadelphio Lucero to John Estevan Lucero, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 29th day of June 2017, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Filadelphio Lucero

Filadelphio Lucero

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. May 26, June 2, 2017