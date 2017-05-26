2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 03694

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Deborah Cecile Rogers

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Deborah Cecile Rogers, a resident of the City of Tijeras, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from Deborah Cecile Rogers to Debi C. Murdy, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 28th day of June 2017, at the hour of 10:55 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Deborah Cecile Rogers

Deborah Cecile Rogers

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. May 26, June 2, 2017