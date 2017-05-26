NO. CV 2017 03694
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 03694
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Deborah Cecile Rogers
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Deborah Cecile Rogers, a resident of the City of Tijeras, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from Deborah Cecile Rogers to Debi C. Murdy, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 28th day of June 2017, at the hour of 10:55 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Deborah Cecile Rogers
Deborah Cecile Rogers
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. May 26, June 2, 2017
