II JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 03697

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Claudia Eileen Jaramillo

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Claudia Eileen Jaramillo, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Bernalillo District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Claudia Eileen Jaramillo to Eileen Claudia Jaramillo, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 28th day of June 2017, at the hour of 10:50 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Claudia Eileen Jaramillo

Claudia Eileen Jaramillo

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. May 26, June 2, 2017