STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2017-02899

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

ENRIQUIS BUSTAMANTE

FOR CHANGE OF NAME.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Enriquis Bustamante, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico wherein he seeks to change his name from Enriquis Bustamante to Henry Bustamante

and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Valerie Huling, District Judge, on the 14th day of June, 2017, at the hour of 10:30 a.m. at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

ABQ LAW CLINIC/

MORRIS LAW FIRM, P.A.

/s/ Deborah L. Moore

Deborah L. Moore

Attorney for Petitioner

901 Lomas Blvd. NW

Albuquerque, NM 87102

PH: (505) 842-1362

FX: (505) 242-7040

HCS Pub. May 19, 26, 2017