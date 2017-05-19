No. D-202-CV-2017-02899
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2017-02899
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ENRIQUIS BUSTAMANTE
FOR CHANGE OF NAME.
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Enriquis Bustamante, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico wherein he seeks to change his name from Enriquis Bustamante to Henry Bustamante
and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Valerie Huling, District Judge, on the 14th day of June, 2017, at the hour of 10:30 a.m. at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
ABQ LAW CLINIC/
MORRIS LAW FIRM, P.A.
/s/ Deborah L. Moore
Deborah L. Moore
Attorney for Petitioner
901 Lomas Blvd. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
PH: (505) 842-1362
FX: (505) 242-7040
HCS Pub. May 19, 26, 2017
