SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

NO. D-202-CV-2017 03050

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

CARLOS JOSE VILLANUEVA

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Carlos Jose Villanueva, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Carlos Jose Villanueva to Carlos Padilla McMahon, and that this Petition will be heard before the HONORABLE: NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JUN 13 2017, at the hour of 10:45 AM, at the County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Carlos Jose Villanueva

Carlos Jose Villanueva

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. May 5, 12, 2017