NO. D-202-CV-2017 03052
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
BERNADETTE L. VILLANUEVA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bernadette L. Villanueva, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Bernadette L. Villanueva to Bernadette McMahon, and that this Petition will be heard before the HONORABLE: NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JUN 13 2017, at the hour of 10:45 AM, at the County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Bernadette L. Villanueva
Bernadette L. Villanueva
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. May 5, 12, 2017
