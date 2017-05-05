NO. D-202-CV 2017 03081
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 03081
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Rudolfo Martinez AKA Rudy Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rudolfo Martinez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Rudolfo Martinez to Rudolpho Martinez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 12th day of June 2017, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rudolpho Martinez
Rudolpho Martinez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. May 5, 12, 2017
0 comments