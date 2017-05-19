SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 03370

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jennifer D. Luciani

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Aurea Jennings McCoy-Luciani

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jennifer D. Luciani, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of her child, from Aurea Jennings McCoy-Luciani to Aurea Jennings Luciani. This petition will be heard before the Honorable Valerie Huling, District Judge, on the 14th day of June, 2017, at the hour of 10:40 a.m., at the BERNALILLO County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jennifer D. Luciani

Jennifer D. Luciani

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. May 19, 26, 2017