NO. D-202-CV-2017 03370
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 03370
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jennifer D. Luciani
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Aurea Jennings McCoy-Luciani
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jennifer D. Luciani, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of her child, from Aurea Jennings McCoy-Luciani to Aurea Jennings Luciani. This petition will be heard before the Honorable Valerie Huling, District Judge, on the 14th day of June, 2017, at the hour of 10:40 a.m., at the BERNALILLO County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jennifer D. Luciani
Jennifer D. Luciani
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. May 19, 26, 2017
