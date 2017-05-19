SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

Case No.: D-202 CV 2017 03468

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Robert Manwell Swan

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Robert Manwell Swan, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Robert Manwell Swan to Manuel Robert Swan, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G. NASH, District Judge, on the 21 day of June 2017, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (7th Floor)

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Robert Manwell Swan

Robert Manwell Swan

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. May 19, 26, 2017