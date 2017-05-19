2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202 CV 2017 03474

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Vickie Ann Tarno

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Vickie Ann Tarno, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Vickie Ann Tarno to Thunder Adams, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 21st day of June 2017, at the hour of 10:55 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Vickie Ann Tarno

Vickie Ann Tarno

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. May 19, 26, 2017