2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 03685

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Katherine Holle Baskett

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Katherine Holle Baskett, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Katherine Holle Baskett to Holle Baskett and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 28th day of June 2017, at the hour of 11:05 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Katherine Holle Baskett

Katherine Holle Baskett

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. May 26, June 2, 2017