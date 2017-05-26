2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 03689

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Noah Kesler Sanchez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Noah Kesler Sanchez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Noah Kesler Sanchez to Noah Anne Kesler, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 28th day of June 2017, at the hour of 11:10 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Noah Kesler Sanchez

Noah Kesler Sanchez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. May 26, June 2, 2017