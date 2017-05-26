2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 03704

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Billie Jean Parker

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Billie Jean Parker, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Billie Jean Parker to Jeanie Parker, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 29th day of June 2017, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Billie Jean Parker

Billie Jean Parker

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. May 26, June 2, 2017