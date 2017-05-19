NOTICE OF SALE OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY

Notice to persons appearing to be the owners of unclaimed property. The following property, which is in the possession of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department and which is no longer needed for any other public purpose, remains unclaimed and will be sold at a public auction sale pursuant to Sections 29-1-13, 29-1-14, and 29-1-15 N.M.S.A. 1978 or if a public purpose is identified prior to the dater of the sale, application will be made to the District Court ex parte to put the property to that public use, unless identified and claimed by the true owner(s), five (5) days prior to the date of sale.

 17-0015 – 1995 BLUE CHEVROLET 1500, VIN # 1GNEC16K8SJ351237, New Mexico License Plate 20211UNM, Purported Owner, ELIA ROBLES-CORCHADO. Purported Lien Holder DON DINERO FINANCIAL.

 17-0011 – 1993 WHITE JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE, VIN # 1J4FJ78S9PL599487, New Mexico License Plate NMC937, Purported Owner, MICHAEL HILL.

 17-0007 – 1991 GRAY MITSUBISHI MIGHTY MAX, VIN # JA7FL24W1MP026581, New Mexico License Plate 505SZN, Purported Owner, MATTHEW SAIS.

 16-0260 – 2001 WHITE GMC SIERRA, VIN # 1GTEK19T51E325265, New Mexico License Plate 982SPT, Purported Owner, ADAN MARTINEZ.

 16-0257 – 1993 WHITE FORD BRONCO, VIN # 1FMEU15H8PLB09292, New Mexico License Plate NONE, Purported Owner, MICHAEL TRIPP. Purported Lien Holder NEW MEXICO TITLE LOANS.

 16-0255 – 2002 GOLD CHEVROLET CAVALIER, VIN # 1G1JC524X27460861, New Mexico License Plate NONE, Purported Owner, LINDA JACQUEZ. Purported Lien Holder LOAN MAX TITLE LOANS.

 16-0254 – 1999 PURPLE CHEVROLET TRACKER, VIN # 2CNBE13C4X6922919, New Mexico License Plate MFL797, Purported Owner, DOMINIC BECHTOLD. Purported Lien Holder AMERICAN TITLE LOAN CHECK ADVANCE.

 16-00250 – 2001 BLACK BUICK PARK AVENUE, VIN # 1G4CW54K214212716, New Mexico License Plate 16T-276742, Purported Owner, HERIBERTO LUNA AND JOANN VILLA OR THOMAS SCHOBEY.

 16-0244 – 1997 GREEN TOYOTA AVALON, VIN # 4T1BF12B1VU176398, New Mexico License Plate 650TGX, Purported Owner, JOHNNY DUTCHOVER.

 16-0235 – 1999 WHITE NISSAN ALTIMA, VIN # 1N4DL01D7XC212354, New Mexico License Plate 641PKS, Purported Owner, GEORGE YAMBAO OR NICHOLAS MARTINEZ-ZAMORA.

 16-0234 – 2014 BLACK TAOTAO MOPED 21, VIN # L9NTEACB8E1176153, New Mexico License Plate NONE, Purported Owner, JASON STEELE.

 16-0228 – 1993 BLUE MERCURY TOPAZ, VIN # 1MEPM31X2PK638943, New Mexico License Plate NXW746, Purported Owner, ARTHUR MCCOY. Purported Lien Holder NORTH AMERICAN TITLE LLC DBA LOAN MAX.

 16-0225 – 1999 GREEN TOYOTA COROLLA, VIN # 1NXBR12E7XZ146908, New Mexico License Plate NONE, Purported Owner, ERIC GARCIA-SCHIEBER.

 16-0222 – 2002 GREEN FORD EXPLORER, VIN # 1FMZU73E52UA53800, New Mexico License Plate NFC836, Purported Owner, JOE TORRES.

 16-0220 – 1985 GRAY CHEVROLET S10, VIN # 1GCCS14B0F8132680, New Mexico License Plate NONE, Purported Owner, DANIEL GALLEGOS.

The above listed property will be sold at a public auction on AUGUST 26th, 2017 at Manheim, 3411 Broadway Blvd SE, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, beginning at 10:00 a.m., unless identified and claimed by the true owner(s) five (5) days prior to sale or if a public purpose is identified prior to the date of the sale, application will be made to the District Court ex parte to put the property to that public use. Any person possessing an interest in the above-described property may identify and claim such property by contacting the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department, DWI Seizure Unit at (505) 314-0025.

If proof of claim is not established to the holder’s satisfaction five (5) days prior to the date of sale, it will be sold and the true owner(s) will be divested of any right to the property and will be estopped from making any claim to the property.

HCS Pub. May 19, 26, 2017