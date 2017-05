NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN PURSUANT TO NEW MEXICO STATUTES SECTION 48-11-1 TO 9 N.M.S.A., 1978, THAT THE FOLLOWING GOODS WILL BE SOLD AT TIJERAS SELF STORAGE ON TUESDAY, MAY 16TH AT 10:30 AM LOCATED AT 201 DORADO SE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87123, TO SATISFY LIENS CLAIMED BY TIJERAS SELF STORAGE TOGETHER WITH ALL COSTS OF THE SALE:

LOT #1 – TERRI NORTON C30 220 WESTERN SKIES SE APT 1089 ALBUQUERQUE , NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

AMOUNT OWED: $830.00

LOT #2 – JENNIFER DOMINGUEZ E12

132 GARICA ST NE APT A

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

AMOUNT OWED: $935.OO

LOT #3 – MONICA L. NATEWA G21 809 WILMOORE DR SE ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87106

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

AMOUNT OWED: $1160.00

LOT #4 – DEAN GORHAM I19 RCS GEN CONTRACTORS

1078 NM 88

PORTALES NM 88130

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

AMOUNNT OWED: $1160.00

LOT #5 – JOE CHAVEZ J14 202 GARICA ST NE

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87113

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

AMOUNT OWED: $1480.00

LOT #6 – ANDRA/DYLON ROSARO K15

12711 DUNES RD SE APT B

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

AMOUNT OWED: $455.00

LOT #7 – ALEXANDREA R. TODD L11

5708 EASTERN AVE SE APT 29

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87108

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

AMOUNT OWED: $515.00

LOT #8 – ROJULIO PINO L18 300- DORADO PL SE APT E5

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

AMOUNT OWED: $695.00

LOT #9 – ONZIA ALEXANDER N06

231 CALLE DEL REY NE

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87121

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

AMOUNT OWED: $1085.00

LOT #10 – STEPHEN CHRISTOPHER O16

10800 COMANCHE RD NE APT 116

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87111

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

AMOUNT OWED: $815.00

TERMS OF SALE: CASH ANY LOT MAY BE WITHDRAWN FROM SALE WITHOUT NOTICE.

HCS Pub May 5, 12, 2017

Pursuant to the Self Service Storage Lien Act, effective 7/87.

ABQ MINI Storage, 4715 McLeod RD NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109, will sell the following unit(s) on May 24, 2017. Sell may start with a minimum bid.

Cash only. Sell starts at 9:00 a.m.

Unit: F*5: Tyra Vaughn; 928 Galeras nw, Albuquerque, NM 87120;

go kart, misc items

C*5: Sadira Hinson, 204 Standford se, Albuquerque, NM

87106; misc items

F*35: Joseph Fuller, 10001 cardinal, Albuquerque, NM

87114; misc items

HCS Pub. May 5, 12, 2017