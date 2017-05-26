Notice is hereby given that WEST MESA SELF STORAGE, 2559 COORS BLVD NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87120, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for silent bid auction. West Mesa Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place. Date: June 15, 2017 Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at West Mesa Self-Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction. Payment is by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

G-16 CHAVEZ, Denette – P. O. Box 2403 Gallup, NM 87305

Entertainment Center, chairs, boxes, clothes, dressers, beds, coffee table, lamps, kids toys.

I-58 HUGHES, Jamie – 7621 Winter Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87110 Baby crib, tent, totes/boxes, chairs, entertainment center, art work, table, kids toys, file cabinet, sofa.

N-26 HORN, Gwendolyn — 1556 Concord Way Toms River, NJ 08753 Dressers, 2 BBQ grills, bed, sectional, totes and boxes, power washer, dolly, lounge chair, ladders, garden tools, shelving, exercise equipment.

O-66 MOYA, Toni—1728 Towner Ave NW Albuquerque, NM 87104 Vacuum, dolly, boxes, kids toys, stroller, chair, car seat.

P-02 ONSUREZ, Richard – 7609 Cleghorn Ct. Albuquerque, NM 87120 Boxes, stereo equipment, 2 recliners, china cabinet, dishwasher, beds, boxes, EZ up shade, sports equipment, chairs, table.

P-34 BALDONADO, Gina – 6901 Glenrio Rd NW #4314 Albuquerque, NM 87121 Sectional sofa, table, BBQ grill, bed, ladder, headboard, tools, vacuum, artwork, totes/boxes, lamps, crutches, dolly.

Q-07 SANCHEZ, Gilbert—139 Pequino Rd NW Albuquerque, NM 87107 Dresser, bed, boxes/totes, desk, head board, computer equipment, luggage.

HCS Pub. May 26, June 2, 2017