STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CAUSE # D-202-CV-2017-03843

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

MARY JOSEPHINE ESPINOSA

FOR CHANGE OF NAME TO

JULIEANN ESPINOSA

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF MARY JOSEPHINE ESPINOSA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that MARY JOSEPHINE ESPINOSA, by and through her attorney, Keith Findlay of Findlay & Dziak, LLC, has filed a Petition to change her name from MARY JOSEPHINE ESPINOSA to JULIEANN ESPINOSA (Duquette). This petition will be heard before the honorable Victor S. Lopez, District Judge, on the 5th day of July, 2017, at the hour of 10:25 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Courtroom 516, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted;

FINDLAY & DZIAK, LLC

/s/ Keith Findlay

Electronically Filed

Keith Findlay

CAID: 11/039

Attorney for Petitioner

3500 Comanche NE Bldg. B

Albuquerque, NM 87107

(505) 234-7007

HCS Pub. June 2, 9, 2017