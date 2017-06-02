# D-202-CV-2017-03843
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
CAUSE # D-202-CV-2017-03843
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
MARY JOSEPHINE ESPINOSA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME TO
JULIEANN ESPINOSA
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF MARY JOSEPHINE ESPINOSA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that MARY JOSEPHINE ESPINOSA, by and through her attorney, Keith Findlay of Findlay & Dziak, LLC, has filed a Petition to change her name from MARY JOSEPHINE ESPINOSA to JULIEANN ESPINOSA (Duquette). This petition will be heard before the honorable Victor S. Lopez, District Judge, on the 5th day of July, 2017, at the hour of 10:25 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Courtroom 516, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted;
FINDLAY & DZIAK, LLC
/s/ Keith Findlay
Electronically Filed
Keith Findlay
CAID: 11/039
Attorney for Petitioner
3500 Comanche NE Bldg. B
Albuquerque, NM 87107
(505) 234-7007
HCS Pub. June 2, 9, 2017
