FOR SALE BY OWNER

New West Investments is offering, for sale, the New West Apartments to only local non-profit organizations and public agencies.

Built in 1980, the New West Apartments is a 46 unit, United States Department Of Agriculture, ( USDA ), 515 multi-family rural development. The property is situated within the city limits of Grants, NM on 2.87 acres. It is comprised of 8, one bedroom units, 38, two bedroom units and an office-laundry building. A typical one bedroom unit is 680 sq. ft. while a typical two bedroom unit is 827 sq. ft.. The office-laundry building is 1323 sq. ft..

The Market Value of the property is $2,125,000.00 with unit market rent of $525.00 per month for the one bedrooms and $600.00 per month for the two bedrooms.

Originally developed to provide housing for low-income families, the New West Apartments has done so for 37 years. As an incentive, the USDA provides 100% Rental Assistance to the tenants based on basic rent of $461.00 per month for the one bedroom units and $512 per month for the two bedroom units. Additionally, USDA, has reduced the Mortgage interest rate to 1% for the life of the Promissory Note of 50 years. The approximate remaining balance is $438,000.00.

If your organization is interested in acquiring the New West Apartments, the USDA Rural Development may provide funding to make this purchase possible. Funding would include 100 percent Rental Assistance, a one percent loan for purchase and a $50,000.00 grant for purchase expenses.

For more detailed information regarding USDA acquisition requirements and funding, please contact: USDA Rural Development

New Mexico State Office

Attn: Cynthia Jackson

6200 Jefferson St. N.E.

Room 255

Albuquerque, NM 87109-3434

1-505-761-4950

www.rd.usda.gov/nm

For USDA existing loan servicing information, current budget inquires, reserve requirements and management, please contact:

DeLea Taylor

MFH Area Specialist-Aztec Sub-office

Rural Development

United States Department Of Agriculture

1427 West Aztec Blvd., Suite 1

Aztec, NM 87410

Phone 1-505-634-5626

Fax 1-855-543-9495

delea.taylor@nm.usda.gov

For a complete sales package, please contact:

Don L. Hanosh

New West Investments

P.O. Box 502

Albuquerque, NM 87103

1-505-414-8548

dhanosh426@gmail.com

HCS Pub. June 16, 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21, 28, August 4, 11, 2017