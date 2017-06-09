Juan Tabo Self Storage
Notice of Sale: Pursuant to the New Mexico Storage Act, on June 30, 2017, at 10:00AM the contents of the storage units rented by the following will be sold to the highest bidder for cash, on www.StorageTreasures.com.
Kelli Maestas
233 Tennessee NE, Apt B
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Unit 2S
The contents appear to be: HP Computer, Boxes, Chess Set, Duffels, Suitcases
Josephine Gonzales
9215 Joe Montoya
Abq, NM 87114
Unit 17E
The contents appear to include: Mattress & Box Springs, Boxes, Grill, misc items
Melanie Montoya
2805 Muriel NE Apt C
Abq, NM 87112
Unit T8
The contents appear to be: Dresser with attachable mirror, Entertainment Ctr, Shelf & drawers, 2-3ft. Optimus Speakers, Head & Foot Board
Juan Tabo Self Storage reserves the right to withdraw any of the properties from disposal at any time.
HCS Pub. June 9, 16, 2017
