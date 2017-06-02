2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 03858

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

ELEANOR DAWN WITT DICKERSON AKA DAWN WITT DICKERSON

DAWN W. DICKERSON

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ELEANOR DAWN WITT DICKERSON, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change his/her name from ELEANOR DAWN WITT DICKERSON to DAWN WITT DICKERSON, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 6 day of July 2017, at the hour of 10:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Eleanor Dawn W. Dickerson AKA Dawn Witt Dickerson

DAWN W. DICKERSON

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. June 2, 9, 2017