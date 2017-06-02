Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 03866

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Manuela Juliana Ulibarri

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Manuela Juliana Ulibarri, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Maria Manuela Juliana Ulibarri to Mela Ulibarri Mendoza, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G. NASH, District Judge, on the 6 day of July 2017, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. 7th Floor

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Maria Manuela Juliana Ulibarri

Maria Manuela Juliana Ulibarri

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. June 2, 9, 2017