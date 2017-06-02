NO. CV 2017 03866
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 03866
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Manuela Juliana Ulibarri
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Manuela Juliana Ulibarri, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Maria Manuela Juliana Ulibarri to Mela Ulibarri Mendoza, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G. NASH, District Judge, on the 6 day of July 2017, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. 7th Floor
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Manuela Juliana Ulibarri
Maria Manuela Juliana Ulibarri
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. June 2, 9, 2017
