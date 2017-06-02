NO. CV 2017 03867
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 03867
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Lucia Salazar Aka Lucy Salazar Tafoya
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Lucia Salazar, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Maria Lucia Salazar to Lucy Salazar, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JUL 06 2017, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Lucia Salazar
Marie Lucia Salazar
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. June 2, 9, 2017
0 comments