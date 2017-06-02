2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 03867

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Lucia Salazar Aka Lucy Salazar Tafoya

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Lucia Salazar, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Maria Lucia Salazar to Lucy Salazar, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JUL 06 2017, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Maria Lucia Salazar

Marie Lucia Salazar

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. June 2, 9, 2017