2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 03868

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Santiago Garcia

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Santiago Garcia, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Santiago Garcia to Antonio Santiago Garcia, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 6th day of July 2017, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Santiago Garcia

Santiago Garcia

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. June 2, 9, 2017