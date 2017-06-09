NO. CV 2017 04063
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 04063
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Alicia Gonzales AKA Pauline E Torres
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alicia Gonzales, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Alicia Gonzales AKA Pauline E Torres to Alicia Pauline Gonzales, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 12th day of July 2017, at the hour of 10:50 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Alicia Gonzales
Alicia Gonzales
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. June 9, 16, 2017
