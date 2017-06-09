2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 04063

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Alicia Gonzales AKA Pauline E Torres

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alicia Gonzales, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Alicia Gonzales AKA Pauline E Torres to Alicia Pauline Gonzales, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 12th day of July 2017, at the hour of 10:50 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Alicia Gonzales

Alicia Gonzales

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. June 9, 16, 2017