Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 04216

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Luisa Gonzales

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Luisa Gonzalez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Maria Luisa Gonzalez to Lucy Maria Gonzalez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 19th day of July 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Maria Luisa Gonzalez

Maria Luisa Gonzalez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. June 16, 23, 2017