NO. CV 2017 04247
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 04247
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
MIGUEL ARAGON
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Miguel Aragon, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Miguel Aragon to Carlos Miguel Aragon, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 24th day of July 2017, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the BERNALILLO County Courthouse, ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Miguel Aragon
Miguel Aragon
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. June 16, 23, 2017
