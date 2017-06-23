Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 04353

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Larry Michael Lopez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Larry Michael Lopez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Larry Michael Lopez to Michael Larry Lopez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 17th day of July 2017, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Larry Michael Lopez

Larry Michael Lopez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. June 23, 30, 2017