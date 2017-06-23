2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 04455

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Bambi Marie Genovesi

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bambi Marie Genovesi, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Bambi Marie Genovesi to Mary Genovese, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 31st day of July 2017, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #520

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Bambi Marie Genovesi

Bambi Marie Genovesi

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. June 23, 30, 2017