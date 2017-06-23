2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 04461

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Patricia Garcia

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Patricia Garcia, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Patricia Garcia to Patricia M Martinez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 24th day of 2017, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Patricia Garcia

Patricia Garcia

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. June 23, 30, 2017