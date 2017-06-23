Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 04462

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Antonia Eloisa Sanchez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Antonia Eloisa Sanchez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from Antonia Eloisa Sanchez to Eloisa Antonia Lingnau, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of AUG 02 2017, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Antonia Eloisa Sanchez

Antonia Eloisa Sanchez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. June 23, 30, 2017