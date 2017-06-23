Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 04463

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Antonia Carlotta Ramirez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Antonia Carlotta Ramirez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Antonia Carlotta Ramirez to Carlotta Antonia Lingnau, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of AUG 02 2017, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Antonia Carlotta Ramirez

Antonia Carlotta Ramirez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. June 23, 30, 2017