NO. CV 2017 04463
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 04463
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Antonia Carlotta Ramirez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Antonia Carlotta Ramirez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Antonia Carlotta Ramirez to Carlotta Antonia Lingnau, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of AUG 02 2017, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Antonia Carlotta Ramirez
Antonia Carlotta Ramirez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. June 23, 30, 2017
