2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 04606

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Sarah N Garza

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sarah N. Garza, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2nd District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Sarah N Garza to Ezekiel Zephaniah Garza , and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 22 day of August 2017, at the hour of 8:50 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Sarah Garza

Sarah N. Garza

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. June 30, July 7, 2017