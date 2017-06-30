Home   >   County   >   Bernalillo County   >   NO. CV 2017 04606

NO. CV 2017 04606

By on June 30, 2017

2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 04606
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Sarah N Garza
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sarah N. Garza, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2nd District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Sarah N Garza to Ezekiel Zephaniah Garza , and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 22 day of August 2017, at the hour of 8:50 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Sarah Garza
Sarah N. Garza
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. June 30, July 7, 2017

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.