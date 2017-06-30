NO. CV 2017 04606
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 04606
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Sarah N Garza
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sarah N. Garza, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2nd District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Sarah N Garza to Ezekiel Zephaniah Garza , and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 22 day of August 2017, at the hour of 8:50 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Sarah Garza
Sarah N. Garza
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. June 30, July 7, 2017
